Claiming copyright infringement and breach of privacy, Meghan Markle is going to sue publisher Associated Newspapers for acting ‘dishonestly’ and stirring problems between her and her father, Thomas Markle, by publishing articles in its Sunday newspaper that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, in August 2018. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Harry Share Awwdorable Video of Baby Archie, Read 'Duck! Rabbit!' to Fund COVID-19 Affected Kids

Three months before her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan’s father had reportedly refused to attend the ceremony and the two had not talked ever since. Later, there were reports of him staging photographs with a paparazzi after his heart surgery. However, The Mail justified the articles published by quoting the version of five of Meghan’s friends. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Volunteer to Deliver Meals in California, Donate Wedding Profits Amid COVID-19

In a submission to the High Court, the lawyers defending Meghan revealed, “The Claimant had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the Defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.

“Spilling new secrets, the London High Court documents revealed that Meghan felt ‘unprotected’ and ‘silenced’ by the British Royal Family while she was pregnant with Archie. According to Reuters, the lawyers stated, “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”