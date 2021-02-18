London: A young female bus driver from Essex in England has to constantly deal with comments from people who are shocked by her glamorous appearance. Jodie Leigh Fox, 24, from Brentwood, Essex, who is a former caregiver, began her career as a bus driver when she was just 21. She said she always wanted to get into the profession and decided to become one after she saw an advertisement on the back of a bus and applied for the position. Also Read - Tried This Viral Flying Dosa Yet? This Street Vendor Has Stunned Netizens With His Unique Style of Making Dosa

And ever since then, she has gone on to drive buses, coaches and even limousines but sadly she could never make any friends with colleagues as there is no one who is of similar age to her. Speaking to the Mirror, she said she enjoys the job so much that she hopes to carry on until she retires in over forty years.

Also Read - First Public Toilet for Transgenders Opened in UP's Varanasi, Four More to Come Up Soon

However, the only thing that makes her angry is that she needs to regularly endure people telling her she is ‘too pretty to be a bus driver’ and has to put up with predominately male passengers making comments about her looks.

She said, “When men get on the bus, I always get the same reaction which tends to be ‘you’re so pretty’ or ‘I’ve never seen such a beautiful bus driver in my life’. People have said that I’m too pretty to be a bus driver but I get some nice comments from other females complimenting me and my nails or my hair and make-up.”

Despite all this, Jodie said she wants to continue to drive buses as she ‘loves her job’ and has vowed to fight stereotyping in her job and has also built up a following on TikTok where she uploads videos talking about passengers she meets on day to day basis.

And, ever since she started revealing about her daily life on social media, she has attracted even more attention as netizens have started praising her for pursuing her dreams. She also has an Instagram account with the name ‘Jodieleighthebusdriver’ and has a following of over 3K users.

“I have posted videos before but not in work uniform and it wasn’t until I posted that I was a bus driver that people went mad for it,” she said.

Despite her social media popularity, Jodie has made up her mind that she has no plans to switch job and wants to carry on with driving buses until she retires.