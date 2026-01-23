Home

Viral

Female influencer Amulya Rattan faces major backlash, questions male passerbys civic sense | Watch viral video

Female influencer Amulya Rattan faces major backlash, questions male passerby’s ‘civic sense’ | Watch viral video

Many online users felt that her reaction was over the line, as the passerby didn't even look at her. He was only talking on the phone, with no other intention, as visible in the video.

Image: X (videograb)

Viral news: The popular social media influencer Amulya Rattan has landed in a fresh controversy. You must have come across a video by now in which she tries to record her fit check. If you still have not, we’ve got you covered. The viral video of Amulya Rattan shows her getting infuriated when a man passes by in a public place while she was recording a fit-check. The man who does not even look at the influencer gets accused of having no civic sense by the influencer. She has received immense backlash online for the unnecessary reaction. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Why’s everyone sharing pictures from 2016, real reason will surprise you, check list of celebrities who have joined the viral trend



Amulya Rattan calls the passerby for lacking civic sense

While recording the fit-check video, a man passes by the video from behind without even looking at her. He was engrossed in talking on the phone. The man’s passing left Amulya Rattan infuriated, and she immediately ran toward her phone, alleging that the man lacked civic sense. She went ahead to say that small things like these irritate her a lot and how that man could have been apologetic for passing by, mistakenly or otherwise.

Amulya Rattan’s viral video

She’s Amulya Rattan so called content creator look at the hypocrisy of this girl. Recording the video at a public place a man passed beside her even without noticing her. And she said that people have no civic sense, he disrupted my video. Please tell her it’s a public place. pic.twitter.com/JDWXlclGes — VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) January 22, 2026

One user shared the video with the caption, “She’s Amulya Rattan so called content creator look at the hypocrisy of this girl. Recording the video at a public place a man passed beside her even without noticing her. And she said that people have no civic sense, he disrupted my video. Please tell her it’s a public place.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: What will happen if all ice sheets of Earth melt? Here’s the list of Indian cities which will sink first, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi and…



How is social media reacting?

Social media was quick enough to call out Amulya Rattan’s behaviour. Many online users felt that her reaction was over the line, as the passerby didn’t even look at her. He was only talking on the phone, with no other intention, as visible in the video. The netizens labelled the hypocrisy of the influencer and mentioned how they need to be more mindful.

About Amulya Rattan

The young influencer actively posts content that revolves around fashion and lifestyle across her social media platforms. She has also starred in multiple song albums.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.