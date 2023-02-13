Home

Few Strokes Of Brush And Box Disappears; Magic Of 3D Art | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: There are many artists who excel in the art of making 3D images, whether it is by using paper and a pencil, a canvas and brush, or by forming designs and patterns. We have also seen many 3D creations which just mingle, and blend with the surroundings in such a way that it appears that they have disappeared.

Here we are sharing one video with you that shows an artist placing a big box with a small door against a wall and then he paints it in such a way that it just disappears. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “Very clever artwork, the background matching is spot on!”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Very clever artwork, the background matching is spot on! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U0e2FgIurM — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) February 13, 2023

The video has been watched 44 lakh times within a few hours of being posted.

