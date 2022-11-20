Google Marks Begining of FIFA World Cup 2022 With a Special Doodle and Online Game

Let the FIFA World Cup 2022 games begin! Google is celebrating the beginning of the most awaited event of the year with a special animated doodle on Sunday (November 20).

New Delhi: Let the FIFA World Cup 2022 games begin! Google is celebrating the beginning of the most awaited event of the year with a special animated doodle on Sunday (November 20). The search engine’s doodle shows two animated boots kicking football. When you click on the Doodle, it will take you to World Cup Qatar 2022 page that has all details of the mega event. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kickstart today in Qatar with the match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at 9:30 pm IST.

The tournament takes place every four years and attracts football (or “soccer”) fans from all over the globe. This is the first-ever World Cup to take place in the Middle East.

Over the next month, players from the national teams of 32 countries will compete in a series of elimination games, culminating on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion.

Want to get in on the action yourself?

Google “world cup qatar 2022” on your mobile device to compete with fans in our multiplayer online game. People from around the world can work together to help their favorite team score the most goals. Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu. Pick the game and team you want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual GOAAAAALLLLS. When the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, the virtual match will also end and name a winner!