FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media erupts with memes after 3 red cards given in Mexico vs SA match, entire 2022 edition had…, check viral reaction

For the first time since the 2006 edition in Germany, a team got two red cards in a WC match, with the last instance being two red cards shown to Portugal and the Netherlands 20 years back during a match.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/fifa-world-cup-2026-social-media-erupts-with-memes-after-3-red-cards-given-in-mexico-vs-sa-match-entire-2022-edition-had-four-estadio-azteca-viral-trending-reaction-8444141/ Copy

FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media erupts with memes after 3 red cards given in Mexico vs SA match, entire 2022 edition had..., check viral reaction(Photo Credit: @Diego_Leon_hq)

FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026, one of the biggest events on Earth, began on June 11 and will conclude on July 19. Co-hosts Mexico won the match against South Africa by 2-0 despite being given three red cards at the famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It was fouls, cards, arguments, and intense physicality galore at the iconic Azteca, as every touch of the ball by Mexico was cheered, while the opposition was rained with boos. While the FIFA World Cup 2026 is getting popular, Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio became the point of discussion for netizens for giving not one but three straight red cards in the tournament opener.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media erupts with memes after 3 red cards given in Mexico vs SA match

The match saw three red cards being shown, two to South Africa and one to Mexico, with fierce tackles, arguments with the referee, and plenty of body contact. According to ESPN, the three red cards are the most in a World Cup opener.

Also Read: Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy explained: How a viral crowdwork clip turned into a major debate on consent, comedy and accountability | ViralCheck

For the first time since the 2006 edition in Germany, a team got two red cards in a WC match, with the last instance being two red cards shown to Portugal and the Netherlands 20 years back during a match. This is Mexico’s 22nd successive win across all competitions against African teams, with their last loss dating back to the same opposition back in the 2005 Gold Cup. This was the 20th WC match at the iconic Azteca, more than any stadium in the tournament’s history. FIFA World Cup 2022 had only 4 red cards in 64 matches.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch Reactions, Funny Memes here

Posting a funny meme, a user wrote, “The referee in this Mexico vs South Africa game.”

The referee in this Mexico vs South Africa game

pic.twitter.com/p1oPO2e3kb — The Footy Feed (@TheFootyFeed) June 11, 2026

Another account on X wrote,” red cards in the first game of the 2026 World Cup. There were only four in each of the entire 2018 and 2022 tournaments”

red cards in the first game of the 2026 World Cup. There were only four in each of the entire 2018 and 2022 tournaments pic.twitter.com/2juUuQy7No — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2026

“It’s only been 1 match and we already have 3 red cards ,” wrote a third user.

It’s only been 1 match and we already have 3 red cards pic.twitter.com/Y8gsyzAjwo — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 11, 2026

The referee announcing the red card for South Africa. pic.twitter.com/4itBygujp7 — Anfield Papers (@AnfieldPapers) June 11, 2026

“The referee announcing the red card for South Africa,” a fourth user wrote.

Referee on the mic announcing the red card pic.twitter.com/cs6gEh3OfU — SJ‍♂️ (@itsnotovaaah) June 11, 2026

Also Read: ‘All eyes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’: Netizens erupt over brutal crackdown on protests in PoK; Why social media is screaming ‘Azadi’ | Viral Check

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.