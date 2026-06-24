FIFA World Cup 2026: What is Norway’s Viking-inspired celebration that has taken over the Internet?

FIFA 2026 World Cup is underway. Know about the Norway's Viking-inspired celebration that has taken over the Internet?

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FIFA World Cup 2026: What is Norway's Viking-inspired celebration that has taken over the Internet?(Photo Credit: X@serbestiyetweb)

FIFA 2026 World Cup, one of the biggest global sporting events, continues to capture the attention of football fans across the world. From exciting games, to surprising game outcomes, to regular updates on players’ performances and strategies, there is no end in sight for keeping fans engaged with this ongoing event.

What is Norway’s Viking-inspired celebration?

Norway’s performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been hugely hit till now; however, the most talked-about thing was the “rowing” celebration that players and the fans performed after their 3-2 victory against Senegal to advance into the knockout rounds. The “rowing” celebration originated with the Norwegian fans during the World Cup and has gone viral amongst soccer fans from all over the world. At their first World Cup finals since 1998, Norwegian fans, who wear red, were spotted doing their Viking rows in stadiums and on escalators, and at various parts of the world—most notably, Times Square in NYC.

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Many reports claim that this celebration draws inspiration from the Viking traditions of Norway. Going by a BBC report, “The Viking Age was from about AD 700 to 1100. Many Vikings left their homes in Scandinavia and travelled by longboat to other countries, like Britain and Ireland.”

The report further added, “The people of Britain called the invaders ‘Danes’, but they came from Norway and Sweden as well as Denmark. Vikings sailed the seas trading goods. They bought silver, silks, spices, wine, jewellery, glass and pottery to bring back home.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Vikingler ilerliyor… Norveç: 3- Senegal: 2 Altı puanla son 32’yi garantileyen Norveç milli takımı, MetLife Stadyumu’ndaki maçın sonunda turu, taraftarlarıyla birlikte Viking küreği çekerek kutladı. pic.twitter.com/c4X3FekqmJ — serbestiyet (@serbestiyetweb) June 23, 2026

The rowing action is a symbol and tribute to all the travels that Vikings have undertaken; it is an important part of Norwegian identity. The TV images of fans celebrating in Trondheim and other parts of the world, joining the celebration, turn it into a unifying moment for Norwegian fans. However, midfielder Patrick Berg admitted he never expected the trend to gain such widespread popularity.

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Talking to the reporters, he stated, “At the start, I think people doubted a little bit – like, is this something that’s going to last or just something that’s going to die off? But it’s been a massive part of our World Cup so far.”