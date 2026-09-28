Fight over Chutney at pakora shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur goes viral on Instagram, Facebook – Watch Video Here

A fiery fight broke out at a pakora shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, after customers were served sweet tamarind chutney instead of green chutney. Watch the viral video here.

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Fight over Chutney at pakora shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur goes viral on Instagram, Facebook – Watch Video Here | Image: X @arika

Virial Video: A video of a physical fight between two groups over chutney at a pakora shop has gone viral on social media platforms like wildfire. The incident took place in Dehra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. In the clip, members of both groups can be seen throwing kicks and punches at each other in broad daylight in a busy market. The fight has been compared to the 2021 ‘Battle of Baghpat’, where two street food vendors clashed over who could attract more customers.