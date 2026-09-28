Fight over Chutney at pakora shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur goes viral on Instagram, Facebook – Watch Video Here

Virial Video: A video of a physical fight between two groups over chutney at a pakora shop has gone viral on social media platforms like wildfire. The incident took place in Dehra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. In the clip, members of both groups can be seen throwing kicks and punches at each other in broad daylight in a busy market. The fight has been compared to the 2021 ‘Battle of Baghpat’, where two street food vendors clashed over who could attract more customers.
Hapur, UP .
War of pakoda 2026 AD pic.twitter.com/EDTAlPWFdu
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