Amid the panic over the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in the world, Twitter users came up with something creative to kill the boredom after everyone across the world has been asked to stay at home.

Since the restaurants, bars, clubs, and movie theatres are closed, Netizens came up with hilarious songs related to coronavirus in order to make the situation a little light and make people laugh amid this tensed situation. While one user made a remix of Minister Ramdas Athawale’s ‘go corona’ song, the other user recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song titled Suno Na Suno Na’ from his film Chalte Chalte.

Many ways to deal with the anxiety about #coronavirus – including music. pic.twitter.com/IThACpyj5v — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) March 15, 2020

Got this on WA last night and I’m still laughing. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fjj7JOwTKc — Harpreet Singh (@Harry_Jerry) March 16, 2020

These songs, which were shared on micro-blogging site Twitter and video-streaming platform YouTube have gone viral on the Internet.

The deadly outbreak of COVID 19 has so far killed more than 8,000 people across the world and there have been more than 3.5 lakh positive cases been reported. In India, 3 people have died due to the virus while more than 137 people have tested positive for COVID 19.

Soon after the first positive case of Coronavirus in India which was detected in January, the government is taking utmost precautions for the virus to spread any further. However, soon after the first case, many cities and states in India have been affected by several cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

While 26 cases of coronavirus have been tested positive in Kerala, the highest number is in Maharashtra with over 41 positive coronavirus cases. In Karnataka, 11 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus while in Haryana, 15, including 14 foreigners have tested positive.

Globally, the worse-hit countries by Coronavirus are China and Italy.