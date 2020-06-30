New Delhi: A day after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including the hugely popular TikTok, the app has stopped working for users who already had the app downloaded in their devices. It is believed that telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India have started blocking access to TikTok app servers, however, there is no confirmation as yet. Also Read - Apps Ban: Citizens Rush to Download Chingari, A Desi Alternative to Chinese TikTok; Hits 25 Lakh Downloads

Some also believe that TikTok might have blocked its content on its own until the matter resolves.

Many users took to Twitter to post screenshots of being unable to use the TikTok app and wrote that the app now shows error messages such as “Network error” and “No internet connection”. The official TikTok website is also no longer available to users in India and the website redirects to the tiktok.com/notfound page which shows the same message.

Those Who Already Installed Tiktok Earlier And Now Its Not Working 😁🎊 pic.twitter.com/rjzvmzivZ1 — Mudit Jain (@iMuditJ) June 30, 2020

Finally #TikTok is not working 👍 if you are not deleted the app in your mobile now check its Gone

😂😂😂🔥#RIP_TIKTOk pic.twitter.com/jNawYtONZH — Josh_DHFJ🦁 (@Josh_TugoZilla) June 30, 2020

Tiktok is not working even wif vpn. End of an era 😔😔😔 — Saums 🌈 (@samosarastogi) June 30, 2020

Now , even if people have downloaded the TikTok app in their phone they will not be able to use it. The app has stopped working in India.#ByeByeTiktok#RIPTiktok #NarendraModi #Tiktok#59Chinese pic.twitter.com/huo2qJIwRX — Priyanshu Yadav (@MPriyanshuYadav) June 30, 2020

#TikTokTiktok not working..servers are down..finally no more tiktok..i used app still last moment..will miss the app we indian we get alternative app ..#tiktok #tiktokbanindia #tiktokbanned pic.twitter.com/nAtR3Cpk5O — dhansingh (@Dhansin10255536) June 30, 2020

On its website and app, TikTok currently shows the following message, “On June 29, 2020, the Govt. of India decided to block 59 apps, including TikTok. We are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive and also working with the government to better understand the issue and explore a course of action.”

Earlier today, TikTok was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, however, users who still had the app installed on their phones could use it for a brief period of time.

Following the govt’s order last night, TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps was banned in India to ensure safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India. The banned mobile applications with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, WeChat, UC News, Weibo and Xender, among others

Notably, TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service, which is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based internet technology company that founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. The app had nearly 119 million active users in India and was among the top 10 apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.