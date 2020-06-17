California: Finally! Weeks after Elon Musk and his wife Grimes’ baby boy’s eccentric name created quite a buzz on social media and ran into legal trouble, the couple has officially decided on the name. Also Read - 'Little X': Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Reveals Nickname Of Newborn Son X AE A-12

A copy of the baby boy’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ, confirms that Musk and Grimes have named their baby ‘X AE A-XII Musk.” The document lists X as the first name of their son, whilst Æ A-XII is his middle name, and Musk is his surname.

On May 4, the couple welcomed their first baby and named him X Æ A-12 Musk, which puzzled and took everyone by surprise. The unique name went viral, and fans wondered how it would be pronounced and if it was even legal to have such a name!

As per California laws, a name should be restricted to English alphabets, and shouldn’t have numbers or special characters. Realizing that the number 12 in the name won’t be accepted legally in the state of California, the couple smartly replaced the number with Roman numerals instead.

After fans went crazy decoding the name, Grimes took to Twitter and explained the X represents “the unknown variable” and “AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk, who already has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, said that it was girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes who had come up with the name for their son.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been dating Musk since 2018.