New Delhi: At some point or the other, we all have been bombarded with hundreds of notifications from our WhatsApp group chats–a constant source of irritation. The maximum duration allowed for silencing these chats was only one year, but that is set to change now! Also Read - WhatsApp Web Will Soon Get Voice And Video Call Support -Report

WhatsApp has finally introduced a forever option in the mute menu for users across the world and netizens are thrilled with the news. Also Read - EPFO Subscribes Can Opt For This Easy & Speedy Route For Redressal of Grievances | Read on

Previously, users could only choose to mute an individual or a group chat for eight hours, a week or one year. The mute chat settings now show ‘8 hours’, ‘1 week’, and ‘Always’ option, replacing the ‘1-year’ option that was originally part of the settings. Also Read - Fact Check: Is The Govt Providing Free Internet to All Students For Online Classes? Here's The Truth

The messaging platform has also confirmed that this new feature will also be available on WhatsApp for the Web version. To get the new feature, users can update to the latest version of the messaging platform.

Needless to say, Twitterati declared this as the best news of 2020 and were extremely excited to get the new feature while taking a dig at relatives.

#WhatsApp finally gives a forever mute option. I can now live, sleep and eat peacefully 😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/t1zKLmlcwJ — Sarcastically Courteous (@Agnum_Athena) October 23, 2020

Some good news coming out of 2020#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/5useEw2z73 — Hunter Gatherer (@RgvOnBlueBird) October 23, 2020

#WhatsApp allows to mute a chat forever. *me : mutes all the relatives and their groups* Relatives : pic.twitter.com/5XP0Z5YQ2J — Ishita ❤️ (@ishistarx) October 23, 2020

https://twitter.com/HiiKartik/status/1319548522463592449

Relatives after seeing the new feature of #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Os3mmBT9d5 — अभय सिंह 🇮🇳 (@codedaatma) October 23, 2020

#WhatsApp gives a forever mute option for groups Me and my bois pic.twitter.com/FeaJSV4NBY — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) October 23, 2020

FINALLY, Time To Mute Family Group Chats For All Eternity !!!!😂😂😂

Love this future..

Thank you Zuck mama#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/xDYqqXNcWf — Avantika🍁||RCB❤️|| (@NandewarAvi) October 23, 2020

How to use it:

To avail the new feature, you need to go to any chat or group, click on the three dots at the top right and open ‘Mute Notifications’ option. You will be asked the duration of the mute to be enabled. Select from 8 hours, 1 day or always.