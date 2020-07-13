Vadodara: 26-year-old YouTuber Shubham Mishra, who publicly issued open rape threats against standup comedian Agrima Joshua was finally detained by the Vadodra city police on Sunday night. Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Kunal Kamra-Mallika Dua And Others Stage Outrage After Instagram Influencer Shubham Mishra Gives Open Rape Threat to Comedian Agrima Joshua

In a post on Twitter, Vadodara Police wrote, ”Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra. We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevant section of IPC and IT act.”

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra. We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act. pic.twitter.com/XM6J8y4nDx — Vadodara City Police (@Vadcitypolice) July 12, 2020

The action was taken after National Commission of Women (NCW) addressed the issue by writing to the Gujarat Police, after receiving multiple complaints from comedians and celebrities.

Keeping in line with #NCW's commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video.@kunalkamra88 @SaketGokhale https://t.co/6zfr6IEbyX — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 11, 2020

What had happened?

All through Sunday, social media was up in arms against Shubham Mishra who uploaded a vile and distasteful video, describing in graphic details as to how he would rape stand up comedian Agrima Joshua for cracking ‘jokes’ on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Seated inside a car, Shubham put no filters as he hurled abuses after abuses against Agrima and her mother, in a fragile display of his masculinity.

The video sparked outrage among social media users who criticised him and demanded strict action. Several celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Mallika Dua called for his arrest by tweeting the video and tagging CMO Maharashtra, Mumbai police, National Commission for Women etc.

Here’s how others reacted:

Criminals like Shubham Mishra feel emboldened to issue gang-rape threats on SM bc our leadership has sanctioned this behaviour over the years.@AnilDeshmukhNCP we except better from you. Make it clear that you don’t stand for any woman being subject to such harassment in Mah. — Trisha Shetty (@TrishaBShetty) July 12, 2020

So #shubhammishra got arrested. But it's not just about him. His language was worse. But come to think of it – this language has been normalized so much by everyone. Hindustani Bhau, Carry Minati, even this guy have millions of followers when their main content is ABUSE. Why? — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 12, 2020

If u think this low level scum Shubham Mishra openly threatening rape, these goons vandalizing a comedy club & these faceless trolls are the torch bearers of your culture/heroes, then you should be worried about much more than just a joke. — ansHU MOR (@anshuMor) July 12, 2020

Here’s the answer to my question. The shameful guy has been arrested. Is that lesson enough for the rest? Let’s not allow abuse like this to continue. You ignore it outside another’s door it will soon come knocking at yours.Come on @Vadcitypolice. Full thumbs up. #shubhammishra pic.twitter.com/eDSY6joFrZ — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) July 12, 2020

If you think #ShubhamMishra videos were anything but a desperate cry for attention integrated with inherent privilege, bigotry and patriarchal angst, would love to hear from you. If you think it was to do with history and pride, I'm just going to laugh. Apologies in advance. 🙂🙏 — Joey Pathak (@joeypathak) July 12, 2020

After his arrest NCW tweeted, ” Following @NCWIndia Chairperson@sharmarekha‘s letter to #DGPGujarat, Vadodara Police has arrested Shubham Mishra. #NCW hopes this would be a lesson for all those who threaten women online. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of #women.”

Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made.