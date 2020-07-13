Vadodara: 26-year-old YouTuber Shubham Mishra, who publicly issued open rape threats against standup comedian Agrima Joshua was finally detained by the Vadodra city police on Sunday night. Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Kunal Kamra-Mallika Dua And Others Stage Outrage After Instagram Influencer Shubham Mishra Gives Open Rape Threat to Comedian Agrima Joshua
In a post on Twitter, Vadodara Police wrote, ”Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra. We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevant section of IPC and IT act.”
The action was taken after National Commission of Women (NCW) addressed the issue by writing to the Gujarat Police, after receiving multiple complaints from comedians and celebrities.
What had happened?
All through Sunday, social media was up in arms against Shubham Mishra who uploaded a vile and distasteful video, describing in graphic details as to how he would rape stand up comedian Agrima Joshua for cracking ‘jokes’ on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Seated inside a car, Shubham put no filters as he hurled abuses after abuses against Agrima and her mother, in a fragile display of his masculinity.
The video sparked outrage among social media users who criticised him and demanded strict action. Several celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Mallika Dua called for his arrest by tweeting the video and tagging CMO Maharashtra, Mumbai police, National Commission for Women etc.
After his arrest NCW tweeted, ” Following @NCWIndia Chairperson@sharmarekha‘s letter to #DGPGujarat, Vadodara Police has arrested Shubham Mishra. #NCW hopes this would be a lesson for all those who threaten women online. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of #women.”
Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made.