It’s been months since humans have been locked up in their homes due to coronavirus pandemic and the only thing which can cheer us up in these depressing times is a vaccine. And now some good news has come our way as the human trial of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has shown a positive result! Also Read - COVID-19 Cure Soon: First Trial of Oxford University's Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response

Scientists at Oxford University said their experimental coronavirus vaccine known as AZD1222, prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

More so, the vaccine did not prompt any serious side effects, and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal on Monday.

“Now what this vaccine does particularly well is triggered both arms of the immune system in addition to neutralizing antibodies which other vaccines do, we also see a very strong T-cell response,” says Professor Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, Oxford University.

Well, people around the world who have been waiting with bated breaths for a safe Covid-19 vaccine were thrilled with the news. Here’s how they reacted:

Some good news in the midst of daily bad news. A #Covid-19 vaccine being developed at Oxford University could be available in a little over 14 weeks. And vaccines from Moderna & Pfizer aren’t far behind. Better days are ahead. https://t.co/yN47oSq2LZ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 20, 2020

News running around that Oxford vaccine might be the first vaccine into market probably as early as September .There is always a hope . Plz follow Social distancing and hand hygiene , importantly facemask .#GBC pic.twitter.com/THmFnqEemK — Gorantla butchaiah choudary (@GORANTLA_BC) July 20, 2020

Oxford vaccine can train immune system. Trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus. Oxford is inching towards success. #oxfordvaccine pic.twitter.com/MSb6U0ZjOI — ⱤłɎ₳💃✌️ (@Riya_Casa) July 20, 2020

The vaccine is here. It's almost here. It's coming home. Yes it is. It will. Congratulations to us. I hope the 2/2 phase of #oxfordvaccine brings in positivity and a ray of hope in our dead panic stricken lives. pic.twitter.com/0rvxQHqdBo — SashaSpeaks (@bluntsasha15) July 20, 2020

So I'm really really really hoping that this is true and safe to begin with. And if everything goes well, I hope it reaches us all very very soon!

Let's get back to the drill! #oxfordvaccine 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pYWkSXoDLT — RUKMINI MAITRA (@RukminiMaitra) July 20, 2020

We can be optimistic, but to ensure safety this #oxfordvaccine needs to be tested considering its long term impact also!! Finally, a ray of hope for the world 🙏#vaccine #COVID19@UniofOxford @bbchealth pic.twitter.com/TgLyGzHvcd — Mukund Mishra (@MishraMuku) July 21, 2020

The positive news in the last 24 hours is the clinical trial and success of #oxfordvaccine. #WHO has said the vaccine, AZD1222 “is a leading candidate in a global race to halt the pandemic.” It is good news as the #vaccine is likely to hit the market by the end of the year. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 21, 2020

People also expressed their happiness by bombarding the platform with memes and jokes, as always. Here are the funniest ones:

Those who were in strict home quarantine be like – * pic.twitter.com/DKlNH3BzUw — Aditya pathak (@adityapathak_s) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine People towards medical store to buy Oxford Vaccine : pic.twitter.com/93RENz34gY — Bhakton ke fufa ji (@deshbhakt_05) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine tested to be safe and induces immune response Le #coronavirus to China: pic.twitter.com/PTmr4h9p7e — Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) July 20, 2020

Excellent news that the Oxford vaccine is looking promising. In my mind the research looks like this: pic.twitter.com/nbuGdrnsAd — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 20, 2020

Hope for now = #oxfordvaccine ! — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) July 20, 2020

Many also took dig at Nepali PM’s recent statements which claimed that Hindu deity Lord Ram Ram was born in Nepal and not India.

Nepali pm oli on their way to declare Oxford belongs to nepal pic.twitter.com/gbgVNBNjNP — always second (@vinayishere_) July 20, 2020

Vaccine created by oxford shows great result.

Nepali people waiting for pm oli to declare Oxford belongs to nepal pic.twitter.com/paO7GTTIOa — Deep Karathiya (@deep_karathiya) July 20, 2020

Explaining how the Oxford vaccine works, study lead author Andrew Pollard said: “It uses a common cold virus (adenovirus) that infects chimpanzees, which has been weakened so that it can’t cause any disease in humans, and is genetically modified to code for the spike protein of the human SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

“This means that when the adenovirus enters vaccinated people’s cells it also delivers the spike protein genetic code. This causes these people’s cells to produce the spike protein, and helps teach the immune system to recognise the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”