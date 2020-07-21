It’s been months since humans have been locked up in their homes due to coronavirus pandemic and the only thing which can cheer us up in these depressing times is a vaccine. And now some good news has come our way as the human trial of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has shown a positive result! Also Read - COVID-19 Cure Soon: First Trial of Oxford University's Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response
Scientists at Oxford University said their experimental coronavirus vaccine known as AZD1222, prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.
More so, the vaccine did not prompt any serious side effects, and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal on Monday.
“Now what this vaccine does particularly well is triggered both arms of the immune system in addition to neutralizing antibodies which other vaccines do, we also see a very strong T-cell response,” says Professor Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, Oxford University.
Explaining how the Oxford vaccine works, study lead author Andrew Pollard said: “It uses a common cold virus (adenovirus) that infects chimpanzees, which has been weakened so that it can’t cause any disease in humans, and is genetically modified to code for the spike protein of the human SARS-CoV-2 virus”.
“This means that when the adenovirus enters vaccinated people’s cells it also delivers the spike protein genetic code. This causes these people’s cells to produce the spike protein, and helps teach the immune system to recognise the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”