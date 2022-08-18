New Delhi: Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing backlash after a leaked video of her partying emerged on social media on Wednesday. The video shows Marin drinking with a group of friends, singing and dancing to songs by Finnish rapper Petri Nygård and pop singer Antti Tuisku.Also Read - Girls Takeover: 16-Year-Old Teenager Becomes Finland's PM for a Day to Promote Gender Equality

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

It also shows several Finnish public figures, including singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Ms Marin’s Social Democratic Party, reported Iltalehti newspaper.

It is not possible to know when the video was filmed but appeared to have been taken at a private apartment. This is not the first time that prime minister has faced backlash for partying, reported Independent. Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire last year for partying at a nightclub despite knowing she had come in contact with foreign minister Pekka Haavisto who had contracted Covid-19 in December.

She had then issued a lengthy statement apologising on Facebook and said that she was “really sorry” for her actions after photographs of her dancing with friends were published by Seiska, an entertainment magazine, sparking criticism.

Marin became Finland’s youngest ever prime minister in 2019. She leads a coalition government of five parties. She also faced criticism last year for posing for a photograph with Janne Raninen, a former hit man who spent two decades in prison for two gang-related murders.