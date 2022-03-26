Mangaluru (Karnataka): Officials from the Pandeshwar Fire Station on Friday rescued a deer who was trapped in a deep well in Kinnya in Mangaluru, Karnataka.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Staff Rescue Huge Elephant Stuck in Swamp in Tamil Nadu. Watch

The rescued deer was handed over to the forest department, fire officials said.

The deer was given treatment for its injuries on his leg and backbone at a veterinary hospital.

Pictures showed rescuers going into the deep well that was covered in wines themselves, wrapping a rope around the deer and coming out with the deer.