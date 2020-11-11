New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, several states have taken a major decision to ban firecrackers due to the rising cases of coronavirus and pollution. Considering how bursting firecrackers will trigger a serious health concern amidst the pandemic, it’s a wise decision, nevertheless. Also Read - Festivals Are Important But Not More Than Human Lives: SC Dismisses Plea Against Firecrackers Ban in West Bengal

Notably, firecrackers release copious amounts of harmful chemicals like nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide, which can have severe impact on respiratory health of vulnerable groups and can further aggravate health condition of Covid-19 positive persons.

Understanding its disastrous impacts, many have applauded the decision and pledged not to burst crackers. However, there were also others who have opposed the move, saying that the ban has hurt Hindu sentiments as firecrackers are an integral part of Diwali.

But are firecrackers really an integral part of Diwali?

Well, the answer is complicated. Diwali is essentially a festival of lights, but for decades, Indians have associated firecrackers with it. First, let’s go back to the origin of this festival. Deepavali, literally means a row of lights, or lamps. Diwali is celebrated as it is believed that on this day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his 14 years of exile. To mark the joyous occasion, the citizens of Ayodhya decorated the entire city with the earthen lamps to signify the victory of light over darkness.

But there is not a single proof whether people of Ayodhya had burnt fireworks on the arrival of Lord Rama. However, there are strong scriptural proofs of people lighting diyas. Burning of firecrackers also finds no mention in Ramayana or other scriptures.

“There is no mention of firecrackers in the puranas at least. It is known that firecrackers were first made in China. At least till 1000 AD, we don’t find any such references in our texts. Hence, Diwali is called the festival of lights and not sounds,” ,” author Anand Neelakantan, who has written many novels, inspired by Hindu mythology told Asian Age.

Firecrackers are actually a Chinese import

Firecrackers were first invented in China, sometime in the 7th century and later spread to other countries because of its popularity. The first evidence of gunpowder being used for fireworks display dates back to the Tang dynasty in China during 700 CE. Chinese believed that loud bursting sounds and lights would ward off and scare evil and notorious spirits away.

Over time, it assumed religious significance of symbolizing the victory of good over evil and got tagged along with Diwali too, as well as other festivals. Bursting crackers during Diwali later gained further prominence with the coming up of Sivakasi as the Fireworks Inc for India.