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Firecrackers can cure diseases: Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari statement goes viral on internet

At a Kali Puja event, BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari claimed that bursting firecrackers could cure many diseases.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 9, 2026, 5:09 PM IST
BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari
Firecrackers can cure diseases: Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari statement goes viral on internet | | Image: ANI

Firecrackers Can Cure Diseases: Amid the row over deteriorating air quality in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, a BJP MLA’s remarks about bursting firecrackers have gone viral on the internet. According to Papiya Adhikari, the BJP MLA from the Tollyganj Assembly constituency, firecrackers can actually cure diseases. The bizarre remarks have come at a time when Kolkata is dealing with rising air and noise pollution, impacting the health of several people, especially after Diwali. In a video, the actor-politician can be seen talking about the supposed health benefits of bursting firecrackers. However, the remarks have triggered a wave of sarcastic reactions.

What Did Papiya Adhikari Say?

In a video, the BJP MLA can be seen saying that bursting firecrackers can cure several diseases.

Read more: Mumbai rocket ban: MDMA bans aerial firecrackers till Nov 25 after 137 fires on Diwali

“We will burst firecrackers as per the directives issued by the police. And you know, bursting firecrackers also helps in curing many diseases,” the 65-year-old MLA said on Saturday. She made the statement while inaugurating a Kali Puja programme in Tollyganj.

BJP MLA Issued Clarification

Issuing a clarification, Papiya Adhikari said, “There is an old saying from our ancestors regarding these traditions. In essence, this is a festival of lights—a festival of lighting lamps—meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, through rituals, many such evils were addressed. Now, however, we live in the era of firecrackers, and given how much science has advanced, perhaps that perspective is no longer appropriate. If anyone has been hurt, I apologise. I am willing to retract my statement; consider it withdrawn. But the core idea remains: such social evils were—and still can be—eradicated.”

BJP MLA’s Remark Sparks Controversy

Adhikari’s remarks over bursting firecrackers have sparked a row in West Bengal. On Diwali, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Kolkata reached 301, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The city is also dealing with noise pollution. Social media users were quick to react to the BJP MLA’s statement.

Netizens Take A Dig

  • The video of Papiya Adhikari has gone viral on the internet, with users sarcastically saying that firecracker smoke could offer permanent relief to asthma patients – by killing them. “Yes, if someone has severe asthma or critical heart disease, hazardous smoke can permanently send them out of this world . . . No life, no disease!” a user wrote.
  • Another user suggested that firecrackers could be rebranded as medicine as medicines have become increasingly expensive. “When healthcare becomes expensive, just rebrand firecrackers as medicine. Nothing builds a vote bank like mixing blind faith with bad science,” the user wrote.
  • A third user said rising pollution levels could soon be marketed as a health benefit. “Next, they will prescribe AQI 500 as immunity boosters,” the user wrote.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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