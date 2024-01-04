Home

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a heartwarming picture that captures a lovely moment between a baby elephant and its tusker mom. The image showcased the calf peacefully sleeping on its mom after being rescued by forest officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi.

First Emotional Reunion Of 2024 That Will Melt Your Heart | Check Viral Post Here. | Photo: Supriya Sahu X

First Emotional Reunion of 2024: A heartwarming moment was captured from Pollachi’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve in which a baby elephant and its mama tusker were seen peacefully sleeping. Now, you might be wondering what is new about this image. Yes, the image is normal, but the emotional story behind it will surely melt your heart. The baby tusker seen in the picture was sleeping peacefully with her mama after enduring days of sleepless nights. The calf was rescued by forest officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the incredible picture. “When a picture is worth a million words, the rescued baby elephant, after uniting with the mother, takes an afternoon nap in her mother’s comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger Reserve who are keeping a watch to ensure their safety,” Sahu wrote in the caption.

Check out my heartwarming post here.

When a picture is worth a million words ❤️ the rescued baby elephant after uniting with the mother takes an afternoon nap in her mother’s comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by Forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger reserve who are keeping… https://t.co/EedfkKjLHj pic.twitter.com/ttqafSudyM — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2024

Earlier, the IAS officer also shared a series of clips that showcased a rescue operation the forest officials that ended in the baby elephant reuniting with its mother elephant and herd. The post immediately became viral, receiving a shoutout from business tycoon Anand Mahindra. He expressed his desire to see a short film based on the rescue story by Sahu.

Since being shared the tweet garnered more than 9.5 lakh views and received thousands of likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the picture.

Here’s what x users said:

“Credit to each and every TN forest department staff and volunteers who managed to reunite this calf with its mother. This picture is something that they will carry for generations. What a noble deed they have accomplished,” posted an X user.

“Heartwarming picture,” added another.

“This one is very comforting to even watch! I could imagine how that calf must be feeling! Great work is happening in India. Kudos,” commented another user.

“A baby elephant sleeping peacefully with its mother – a heartwarming reminder of the gentle, strong bond in the animal kingdom,” joined a fourth.

“Fantabulous efforts. Kudos to everyone involved,” wrote a fifth.

