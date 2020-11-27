In a first of its kind initiative in the country, work began on Thursday on a road stretch in Noida being made from plastic waste. The 500-metre long stretch of road is a pilot project being developed by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited as part of an agreement with the Noida Authority, the officials said. Also Read - No Big Fat Wedding: Noida Withdraws Relaxation on Wedding Attendees | Read Latest Guidelines

The Authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said the road stretch is coming up on a service lane in Sector 129 along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. He said the success of this concept may help in addressing the issues of plastic waste.

“About 35 tonnes of plastic waste has been utilised in this R&D (research and development) trial. The performance of this road will be monitored and if found satisfactory the stretch will be scaled up to next level,” Tyagi said.

“In entire India, it is the first time that modules made of plastic waste are being used for construction of road and this is happening in Noida,” he claimed.