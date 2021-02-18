Noida: In a first, a public toilet for the transgender community has been inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Wednesday. Considering the problems faced by the third gender, the state government along with the Varanasi Nagar Nigamhas built the toilet completely dedicated to them in Kamachcha area of the holy city. Also Read - Woman's Lucky Escape After She Gets Trapped Under Moving Train in Haryana's Rohtak| Watch Viral Video

The UP government is also planning to open four more transgender toilets in different locations of the city. The transgender toilets will be constructed in areas where the majority of transgender are living.

The toilet was opened for use immediately after the inauguration and was built at the cost of around Rs 5 lakh.

After the inauguration, a senior official at the Varanasi Nagar Nigam, Ramsakal Yadav said this was the first toilet for transgender persons in Uttar Pradesh. He added that there was a plan to make four toilets for the transgender community in different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi said, “It is easy to find a community toilet for men and women in the city. But there was a dearth of a toilet for transgender people. So a transgender-only toilet was built.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, a transgender Roshni said, “We are thankful to the Varanasi Nagar Nigam for providing us with a toilet. In absence of a toilet, we used to face problems. Such toilets should be built in other parts of the city and also in other cities.”

Watch Video:

The toilet was inaugurated in a day when the Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital. In an order, the government said in case such toilets cannot be constructed immediately, the existing facility available for persons with disabilities (PwD) should be designated for the use of transgender persons for the time being.