Vengeance Of A Fish! Customer Starts To Eat Fish With Chopstick, It Bites Back | Watch Viral Video
Going out for a hearty meal is one of our favourite ways to chill out.
Viral Video: Going out for a hearty meal is one of our favourite ways to chill out. We also have our own choices about the kind of food we relish. Sometimes we might also try something new for a change or on some recommendation. Also, we prefer a few selected bistros or restaurants or to decide on a new place. So far so good. But imagine that you go to either your favourite joint or a new upscale, expensive eatery and your experience over there is on the undesirable side.
Something similar happened with a customer who shared a video showing a plate with two fish and salad dressing. The customer takes a chopstick near the mouth of a fish and the fish bites it.
Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick😳 pic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig
— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023
The video has been viewed more than 4 million times in a span of two days and has received many comments.
It must be really tough to “swallow” this moment.
