Purnia: A fisherman in Bihar’s Purnia was shocked out of his wits when an endangered Gangetic dolphin was caught in his fishing net. However, he then did the right thing and went above and beyond to rescue the dolphin and set it free. Also Read - World Environment Day: After Death of Kerala Elephant, Carcass of Endangered Gangetic River Dolphin in Dibru Due to Oil Spill in Assam Sparks Fury

According to Southwest News Service, the incident occurred in Purnia on July 3, when the dolphin strayed into the waterway from the Ganges and got entangled in the fishing net

Soon after, a huge crowd gathered to watch the spectacle as the fisherman carried the dolphin away from the nets before releasing it back into the water.

One of the witnesses told Southwest Information, “The dolphin had strayed into the Parmaan River from the Ganges. Consequently, the aquatic mammal received entangled in the fishing net. An enormous crowd gathered in the world to get a glimpse of the mammal.”

The villagers in the area also alerted local authorities to relocate the dolphin.

The Ganges River dolphin is a species listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and protected by the Indian Wildlife Act.

WWF India estimates that there are only about 1,200 to 1,800 Ganges river dolphins left.