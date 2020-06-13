Stopping netizens heartbeat for a second or two, a recent viral video showed a shoulder press machine in Jhansi‘s open gym, moving vigorously without any human force at night. The paranormal activity brought chills down the spine as the video of the gym equipments moving on their own, was widely shared on Facebook and WhatsApp. Also Read - Delhi Markets to Close Again? Traders' Body to Take Final Call Tomorrow

While some claimed it to have been shot at Delhi’s Rohini park, the Jhansi Police solved the mystery on Saturday and revealed that the video was shot at Kanshiram Park in Nandanpura. The video opens to masked policemen standing inside the lit open gym at night and recording the video of the spookily moving shoulder press machine. Also Read - Fake News: Film Critics Debunk Conspiracy Theorists Claims of Captain America Predicting COVID-19 And George Floyd Protests in 2011

Quashing the rumours of ‘Mr India is exercising’, as scared Twitterati claimed, the police officers who went to the park to investigate the matter revealed that an excessive amount of grease kept the equipment moving for a few seconds once after an external human force was applied to it. The Jhansi Police called the video a fake news as they debunked it on their Twitter handle. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Charvi Saraf Writes Open Letter After Failed Attempts of Getting COVID-19 Test, Asks 'Is it Too Much to Ask For in Delhi'

Fitness freak ghost 👻?@jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts!Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia. Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost pic.twitter.com/JUaYt4IJMS — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) June 12, 2020

Vowing that the “Miscreants will be hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon,” the Jhansi Police is all out to nab the mischievous person who triggered panic in the city by making the video of the moving swing and sharing it on social media.