Fitness Guru Answers Number 1 Reason To Get Married, Leaves Netizens in Splits. Viral Video

A fitness guru, named Adutiya Veer, was recently asked an odd question in his Q&A video that was completely unrelated to his expertise. Here's how he answered it.

Adutiya Veer, Fitness-911

Trending News: Sometimes creators get asked really funny and strange questions when they’re making Q&A videos. A fitness guru, named Adutiya Veer, was recently asked an odd question in his Q&A video that was completely unrelated to his expertise. However, the fitness influencer managed to fit some fitness advice in even that question.

“Why should you get married?” a follower asked Adutiya. “Reasons to get married 101. Also you guys are crazy,” the fitness guru said in the video caption. He answered the question with a ‘legit reason’ to get married, which is that so people have a partner to go to the gym with every day. He added that nobody feels motivated to go to the gym alone so when you get married you’ll have someone to exercise which will help keep you fit and healthy.

Netizens found Adutiya’s answer hilarious, especially when he said that people ‘can also do lots of other things’ together besides gymming. Adutiya Veer is an Indian Lawyer/Scholar and the managing director of a rising fitness brand called ‘Fitness-911‘, a Greater Noida-based fitness brand. He says he aims to spread awareness about being fit and help as many people as possible in getting mentally and physically fit.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FITNESS NINE11 (@officialfitnessnine11)

What is the No. 1 reason to get married according to you?