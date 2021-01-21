Fed up with tourists not following Covid-19 safety protocols, authorities on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have now come up with a creative punishment: push-ups! Anyone who is caught not wearing a mask in public, and is not able to pay the fine, is being asked to do 50 push-ups. And for those found to be wearing a mask improperly, such as not covering the nose fully, the punishment is 15 push-ups. Also Read - Maharashtra: No Fine For Not Wearing Masks Inside Private Vehicles, BMC Issues New Guidelines | Deets Inside

Many videos of the unique punishment have surfaced on social media showing people, mostly European tourists, being made to do push-ups in the sweltering heat, while masked officials watch on. Watch:

Tourists in Bali are punished with push-ups for not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/0ykb1lKjYf — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) January 20, 2021

In recent days, scores of foreigners have been caught without face coverings, said security official Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara. “At first, they would claim that they didn’t know the regulation. Then they said they forgot, or that the mask was wet or damaged,” Suryanegara told AFP.

More than 70 people paid a fine of 100,000 rupiah ($7), however, about 30 foreigners said that they did not have the cash, hence they were ordered to do push-ups. He also said 80 percent of those fined were European.

Bali authorities made it mandatory to wear face masks in public in the wake of COVID-19. The country has had more than 917,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 26,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In the past too, Covid-19 violators were given unusual and unconventional punishments like locking them up in a haunted house and forcing some to dig COVID-19 graves.