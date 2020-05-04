London: In a fitting tribute, Britain PM Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son after the two doctors who treated the prime minister for Covid-19 last month. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson, Fiancee Carrie Symonds Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Symonds announced the name –Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, on Saturday on Instagram beside a picture of her and the newborn baby. She wrote that the names are a tribute to their grandfathers and two doctors who treated Johnson while he was in hospital battling coronavirus

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month,” Carrie Symonds wrote in the post.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full,” she added.

Overwhelmed by their gesture, Dr Nick Price and Prof Nick Hart congratulated the couple and wished for their health and happiness.

In a statement, they told the BBC, “We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way, and we give our thanks to the incredible team of professionals who we work with at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and who ensure every patient receives the best care.We wish the new family every health and happiness.”

The 55-year-old British PM returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19.