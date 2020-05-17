Since when have the use of force been normalised only on the poor to ensure law and order, is a question that has been thrown outright on the table for drawing room discussions especially after incidents of police brutality on migrant workers escalated ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. As per the reports, migrants in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa were asking for food and water when the police fed them lathis in return. Also Read - Afghan Woman Inspires Others to Breastfeed 20 Newborns who Lost Their Mothers After Terror Attack in Kabul Maternity Hospital
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Police lathi-charged migrant labourers after they started to move towards their native states, leavimg shelter homes. As per a report in ANI, almost 150 labourers reached on the bridge between Krishna and Guntur districts when police stopped them and used lathis. Other cases of lathicharge have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too, all within the past 24 hours. Also Read - After Sending Karnataka Workers Home, Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For UP Migrant Workers
Filled with fury at the brutal action of the police on the poor migrant workers, whose conditions amid the pandemic have only dettered as politicians tossed around their responsibilities for two months, Twitter lashed out. While one user wrote, “A special Air India Express flight for 183 Indians. Lathicharge for millions of migrants (sic)”, another tweeted, “MP police Lathicharge hapless Dalits/Adivasis at Hardua/Sirmour in Rewa. Many women injured (sic)” and yet another lashed, “Andhra police also should behave like humans – lathicharge On poor migrant labour cannot make u Heros (sic).” Also Read - Coronavirus: Assam, Gujarat Release Thousands of Prisoners to Decongest Jails
Check out Twitter’s reaction here:
While the flights continue to retrieve stranded Indian from abroad as per the Vande Bharat Mission, the arrangements of buses and trains to ferry migrant workers to their home states, continue to be irresponsibly handled by the authorities!