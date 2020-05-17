Since when have the use of force been normalised only on the poor to ensure law and order, is a question that has been thrown outright on the table for drawing room discussions especially after incidents of police brutality on migrant workers escalated ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. As per the reports, migrants in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa were asking for food and water when the police fed them lathis in return. Also Read - Afghan Woman Inspires Others to Breastfeed 20 Newborns who Lost Their Mothers After Terror Attack in Kabul Maternity Hospital

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Police lathi-charged migrant labourers after they started to move towards their native states, leavimg shelter homes. As per a report in ANI, almost 150 labourers reached on the bridge between Krishna and Guntur districts when police stopped them and used lathis. Other cases of lathicharge have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too, all within the past 24 hours. Also Read - After Sending Karnataka Workers Home, Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For UP Migrant Workers

Filled with fury at the brutal action of the police on the poor migrant workers, whose conditions amid the pandemic have only dettered as politicians tossed around their responsibilities for two months, Twitter lashed out. While one user wrote, “A special Air India Express flight for 183 Indians. Lathicharge for millions of migrants (sic)”, another tweeted, “MP police Lathicharge hapless Dalits/Adivasis at Hardua/Sirmour in Rewa. Many women injured (sic)” and yet another lashed, “Andhra police also should behave like humans – lathicharge On poor migrant labour cannot make u Heros (sic).” Also Read - Coronavirus: Assam, Gujarat Release Thousands of Prisoners to Decongest Jails

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

A special Air India Express flight for 183 Indians. Lathicharge for millions of migrants. pic.twitter.com/PjKUz3Nbvx — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) May 17, 2020

Andhra police also should behave like humans – lathicharge On poor migrant labour cannot make u Heros @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/odT2yvj5vq — Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) May 16, 2020

Sad 💔💔💔💔💔

Was lathicharge the last option ?

Instead of serving them giving them shelter police are beating them like hell.

Guys stop this. https://t.co/JvElVL2AVe — A.Shaikh (@iam_alamshaikh) May 17, 2020

Police everywhere must be given bravery award to lathicharge migrant workers for demanding food and wishing to go back their homes. How can they ask for such unjustifiable demands and that too with folded hands? https://t.co/zr45Gti2G6 — Vivek Singh (@VivekBSgh) May 17, 2020

UP police is totally insensitive, such wild behaviour with hungry, tired and helples migrants are unacceptable. @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP @Uppolice Please ensure to help them instead of lathicharge. — प्रभुनाथ द्विवेदी (@PNath_) May 17, 2020

Migrant labourd near Shapar industrial area in outskirt of Rajkot ransacked police vehicles after their train to Bihar got cancelled. The police resorted to Lathicharge. @timesofindia — Bharat Yagnik (@bharatyagnikTOI) May 17, 2020

Migrant labourd near Shapar industrial area in outskirt of Rajkot ransacked police vehicles after their train to Bihar got cancelled. The police resorted to Lathicharge. @timesofindia — Bharat Yagnik (@bharatyagnikTOI) May 17, 2020

While the flights continue to retrieve stranded Indian from abroad as per the Vande Bharat Mission, the arrangements of buses and trains to ferry migrant workers to their home states, continue to be irresponsibly handled by the authorities!