Bizarre: Passenger’s ‘Diarrhea’ Forces Flight To Make U-Turn In US; Pilot Calls It ‘Biohazard Issue’

The plane was two hours into the eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain when it made a U-turn.

Bizarre: Passenger’s ‘Diarrhea’ Forces Flight To Make U-Turn In US (Representative Image)

New Delhi: We’ve read news about flights being cancelled for various reasons, mid-air altercations, or passengers being removed due to unruly behaviour. However, a recent incident that compelled a flight to turn around mid-air is sure to bring a smile to your face. Recently, a Delta Flight traveling from Atlanta to Barcelona had to make a U-turn due to a passenger’s severe case of diarrhea that affected “all the way through” the plane, as reported by the New York Post.

The bizarre incident happened two hours after the plane took off and was in its way to eight-hour journey from Georgia’s Atlanta to Spain’s Barcelona when it made a U-turn, per data from Flightradar24.

The audio transmission from the flight deck, which has gone crazy viral on the internet, the pilot of the flight can be heard telling air traffic control, ”This is a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴 The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

While the passengers in question who was responsible for the incident has not been identified. After the flight made U-turn to Atlanta, all the passengers and crew were transferred to another flight. Due to the bizarre incident, passengers of the flight suffered delay for their trip to Barcelona. This delay caused the flight to be eight hours later than the originally scheduled time, as reported by Flightradar24.

However, it remains unclear whether the passenger who had the gastrointestinal issue was onboard when the flight eventually touched down in Spain.

Delta officials have confirmed the occurrence of a “medical issue” on the flight, which led to the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they have not disclosed specific details about the medical reason behind the incident.

A spokesperson from Delta extended apologies to customers for the travel disruptions caused by the delay, stating, “Our teams worked diligently and safely to conduct a thorough cleaning of the aircraft and ensure our customers reached their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and any inconvenience it may have caused to their travel plans.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

