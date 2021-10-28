Vadodara: Customers looking for new and fun restaurant experiences can now enjoy eating onboard a flight while not actually flying. An aircraft-themed restaurant opened its doors for the public in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday. The restaurant, named HighFly, is located on the main road near the highway of Vadodara city.Also Read - Watch: 5-Year-Old Girl Paints On A Huge Canvas, Her Skills Leave People Amazed | Viral Video

The restaurant is made out of an actual aircraft and can accommodate 106 people at a time. Sensors have been installed inside the aircraft just like a flight to call the waiter here. The staff dresses in cabin crew uniform while working here.

Just like the way one boards the flight at the airport, all the people entering this restaurant are given a boarding pass like a flight ticket.

“An Airbus 320 was bought from a company in Bengaluru to build this restaurant. Each part of the aircraft was brought to Vadodara and it was remodelled as a restaurant,” said Managing Director Mukhi, owner of the restaurant.

He added, “The restaurant will make you feel like you are travelling in a real-life aircraft. Different food options are available here, including Punjabi, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican and Thai.”

S Ali, a customer at the restaurant said, “I enjoyed visiting this restaurant. It is a unique concept indeed.”

Shehnaaz, another customer said, “On our way to Surat, we saw a plane like a restaurant here. I came here with my family and felt happy to see such a place. It felt like we are actually sitting on a flight.”