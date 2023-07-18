Home

Flight Trial Of PHASA-35 Drone Conducted Successfully, Could Replace Satellites Soon: Watch

The weight of the PHASA-35 drone is 150 kg while the weight of a satellite is many times more.

The drone is being seen as an alternative to satellite technology.

PHASA-35 Drone: A United Kingdom company has created a solar-electric drone that can compete with satellites. The company says that this drone, named PHASA-35, is better than a satellite and will soon replace it. According to a report in Daily Mail, the weight of the PHASA-35 drone is 150 kg while the weight of a satellite is many times more, running into hundreds of kilograms. Also, the cost of making it is much lower than the cost of making satellites.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

PHASA-35 is bridging the gap between air and space 🛰️ Over a 24-hour period, PHASA-35 soared to more than 66,000ft, reaching the stratosphere, before landing successfully. Find out more: https://t.co/vot1sXVhb2 pic.twitter.com/ED5rrOoAfh — BAE Systems Air (@BAESystemsAir) July 14, 2023

What is the difference between PHASA-35 Drone and a satellite?

Satellite: It stays in the thermosphere, the fourth layer of the Earth’s atmosphere. There is no gravitational force here, so it revolves in the Earth’s orbit. It gets energy from the battery which is charged by the solar panel installed in it. When the battery life is over, the satellite is of no use. It remains in the form of waste in space.

PHASA-35 Drone: It will remain in the stratosphere, the second layer of the atmosphere where there is the gravitational force. In such a situation, to hold it, it is necessary to keep its wings moving all the time. Its wings function as solar panels. During the day, they will move around on the energy of the Sun and will also charge the battery and work with battery energy at night. It will be taken off the ground before the battery life is over in a year.

Features of PHASA-35 Drone

Its wings are 115 feet long. These have solar panels installed on them.

This drone can accommodate up to 15 kg of goods like cameras, sensors, and communication equipment.

It is capable of providing 4G and 5G communication services in remote areas (areas where internet facility does not reach) and could be used in a wide range of applications, such as disaster relief and border protection, as an alternative to traditional airborne and satellite systems.

PHASA-35 uses a range of world-leading technologies including advanced composites, energy management, solar electric cells, and photo-voltaic arrays to provide energy during the day which is stored in rechargeable cells to maintain ﬂight overnight.

Due to the very low weight of the drone, it is being seen as an alternative to satellite technology.

