With the Covid-19 pandemic still hurting economies, people across the world have suffered major financial constraints due to pay cut and job losses. In order to provide employees with some financial help during these tough times, many small companies in the US are now being given coronavirus relief fund through Paycheck Protection Program loans.

On the lines of the same, one such employer in Florida received $4 million of COVID-19 federal loans to protect the payroll of employees, however, he instead decided to purchase a Lamborghini with that money!

29-year-old David T. Hines, put some of his coronavirus aid money and bought himself a Lamborghini Huracán EVO which costs around $318,000. He also splurged $4,600 on fancy hotels and jewellery, according to the Washington Post.

However, the fun didn’t last long as federal investigators linked Hines with the sports car after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month.

According to officials at the Department of Justice, 29-year-old David T. Hines is charged with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.

PPP loans were made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide emergency financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to U.S. companies with 500 or fewer employees.