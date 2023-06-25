Home

Viral

Viral Video: Cute Flying Squirrel Plays Dead, Creates ‘Crime Scene’

Viral Video: Cute Flying Squirrel Plays Dead, Creates ‘Crime Scene’

Viral Video: However, these furry angels also have a mischievous side and don't hesitate to engage in playful mischief, such as breaking items or making a mess around the house while pretending to be innocent.

The image shows the flying squirrel adjusting a broom across his body to stage his own death. (Twitter/@BirrelleBee)

We all love our furry pets, and their adorable and innocent antics always bring a big smile to our faces. No matter how sad we may feel, they never fail to uplift our mood. However, these furry angels also have a mischievous side and don’t hesitate to engage in playful mischief, such as breaking items or making a mess around the house while pretending to be innocent. Nevertheless, we still love them. On a similar note, a viral video of a flying squirrel has been circulating on social media, leaving netizens in splits. What made the video go viral? Well, the furry creature’s innocent act of faking its own death using a broom as a ‘murder weapon’ has made the clip a sensation on the internet.

All we can say is that the squirrel’s performance is deserving of a Grammy Award. The video showcases a flying squirrel approaching a broom. Suddenly, the squirrel drops the broom on the floor. To hide its act, the clever squirrel positions itself beneath the fallen broom and strikes a series of poses. The squirrel can also be seen adjusting the broom across its body. Towards the end of the clip, the squirrel sprawls on the floor, stretching out its arms with the broom strategically placed across its chest.

You may like to read

Watch How The Flying Squirrel Created The ‘Crime Scene’

This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/SZfrtNlDI0 — Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) June 3, 2023

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Sarah with the caption, “This flying squirrel faked its own death and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love.”

Since its sharing, the clip has garnered a staggering 23 million views and received over 200,000 likes. The funny video has also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“This academy award winner is so cute,” a Twitter user commented.

“He’s gotta be more than a flying squirrel, bc he seems to have a sense of humour.

I love any kind of squirrel. Once had an already tame one when it jumped onto my twin’s shoulder as we walked home from school. Stayed with us for abt 3 days; Conservation Officer took him away,” the second user said.

“Is it a wooden broom? I wonder if he’s lying on his back with a branch like a house dolphin would, in all likelihood, lie on its back with a sea shell,” said the third user.

“He keeps checking if people are still there or not and also adjusted the position of murder weapon multiple times,” said another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.