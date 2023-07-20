Home

‘Best Singer’: Watch Folk Artist Performs With AK-47, Fires Multiple Rounds; Leaves Internet Stunned

Viral Video: Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar shared the video of this folk singer, who is seen performing with an AK-47 rifle, and dared people to criticize it.

A folk singer, purportedly from Pakistan, firing a gun during a performance. (Photo: Twitter/Ali Zafar)

Singers, during their performances, do different things to entertain the spectators, such as dancing or doing hook steps. Now, a terrifying video of a folk singer performing while holding an AK-47 and firing multiple rounds has gone viral on the internet.

In the 30-second clip, the folk singer can be seen performing in front of a lively audience. What grabs everybody’s attention is the unconventional “instrument” he wields – a gun! As the folk singer sings into the microphone, he simultaneously fires shots into the air, creating an astonishing spectacle.

In the clip, the rifle can be seen jammed during the performance, but the singer reloads it and starts firing again.

Check The Video Here

Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing. pic.twitter.com/eJ9cHJNwgC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 14, 2023

Zafar shared the clip on his Twitter handle with the caption: “Dare you to tag him and criticize his singing.” However, it remains unclear whether the rifle is real or one that shoots fireworks.

The clip quickly captured the attention of netizens and has racked up over 3.9 lakh views and received more than 800 likes. Twitterati were both surprised and amused by the weird fusion of music and gunfire. Most of them expressed their thoughts in the comment section, while others just joked around and tagged their friends, daring them to criticize the singer’s unusual performance.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Lol the beat,” commented a twitter user.

“Best singer,” the second user joked.

“Kalashnikov Singer,” said the third user.

“Perhaps… Kache k ilaaqe ka (Retired) daaku trying to please everyone,” another user wrote.

“It’s not about singing, it’s the MUSIC,” said another.

“Ateast he’s not copying Kishore Kumar,” a user praised the singer’s performance.

“I want him at my marriage ceremony,” a user said.

