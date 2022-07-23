Trending News: Have you casually made a historic discovery while visiting a restaurant just for a nice meal? This Chinese man has as he happens to be a palaeontology-enthusiast. Earlier this month on July 10, Ou Hongtao visited a restaurant in Leshan, based in China’s Sichuan province, where his eyes caught something quite unusual.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Biggest Chicken In The World, Netizens Say Yeh Toh Dinosaur Hai. Watch

In the yard of the restaurant, he spotted “special dents” on the ground that looked very much like dinosaur footprints to him. His assumptions were soon confirmed by a team headed by Dr Lida Xing, a palaeontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences. Also Read - 76 Million-Year-Old Skeleton of Gorgosaurus Dinosaur to Be Auctioned in New York | See Pics

According to reports, the team used a 3D printer and was able to deduce that the prints were left behind by two brontosauruses, a genus of gigantic quadruped sauropod dinosaurs. They roamed the Earth during the Cretaceous period that lasted from about 145 to 66 million years ago, at a time when dinosaurs flourished around the globe. Also Read - Viral Video Shows Baby Dinosaurs Running On Beach, Netizens Are Baffled. Here's The Truth

See the viral photos here:

These dinosaurs, which had four thick legs and an extremely long neck, are believed to be among the largest land animals to have ever existed. They were 122 feet long and an estimated 70 tons heavy, extending the length of three buses and weighing as much as 10 African elephants.