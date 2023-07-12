Home

‘When You Do The ‘Impossible:’ Smriti Irani’s Recent Post Will Leave You In Splits

Smriti Irani rose to prominence after her character, Tulsi, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a household name. The Union Minister often shares witty and relatable content on her social media handles.

Smriti Irani entered the television industry in the 2000s. (Credits: Instagram)

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a pro when it comes to posting relatable content on her social media handles. While Smriti managed to shift successfully from acting to politics a few years back, she still leaves her fans intrigued through her fun-filled posts on Instagram. She often pokes fun at herself and drops hilarious, yet relatable content. Smriti Irani’s recent post, which featured her while sleeping on a plane, is the latest in this line of humorous snaps. The post, and its caption, are bound to leave you in splits.

Smriti Irani’s Post Invites Numerous Reactions

On Tuesday, Smriti Irani dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the black-and-white photo, the politician can be seen sleeping while travelling on a flight. Notably, she was travelling in Economy class. Interestingly, Smriti Irani was sleeping with her laptop resting on her lap. She can be seen wearing a mask and her signature style saree in the picture. However, what grabbed the attention of the users was her caption that reads, “When you do the ‘Impossible’…”

The post shared by Smriti Irani invited plenty of reactions from her fans and followers. While some were concerned about her health, others had a funny reaction to her photo. One user wrote, “@smritiiraniofficial , ma’am, hence proven, everyone falls asleep while reading, it’s a worldwide proven phenomena !!” Another called her “Hard working lady”. A comment read, “Are smriti ma’am aapk laptop girne wala hai bachao (Ma’am save your laptop from falling down first).”

Meanwhile, one of Smriti Irani’s followers expressed concerns for her health and commented, “You guys work too hard. Please take care of your health. If only Sushmaji, Jaitely ji and Parrikar ji had taken care of their health a little. Work one hour less and give that to your health. Do not compromise on your health. It is heart wrenching to see BJP ministers working themselves to exhaustion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani’s Acting Stint

Smriti Irani made her foray into the television industry in the 2000s. She became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani essayed the character of Tulsi in the show. Post the popular serial, there was no looking back for Smriti Irani as she went on to prove her acting prowess in other shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra and Maniben.com.

