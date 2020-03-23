New Delhi: Every year, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, many events and programmes are held throughout the country to remember the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

However this year, no tributes will be held because of the lockdown imposed in many cities because of coronavirus.

According to reports, the programmes that were supposed to be held near India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur and at Bhagat Singh’s native village have been postponed by the concerned authorities.

Further, in Pakistan too, permission to enter Shadman chowk in Lahore was denied to his followers.

However, to compensate for it, a live online programme ‘Virtual seminar on Bhagat Singh’ will be held which will be attended by many historians. These acclaimed historians will shed light on various aspects of Bhagat Singh’s life.

On March 23, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the sacrifice made by them and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to India’s independence from the British colonial rule.

On the occasion, PM Modi too paid tributes to the trio and tweeted that the nation will forever remember their sacrifices.