‘For You, Mom’: Son Builds Taj Mahal-Inspired Memorial in Loving Memory of Late Mother
In a heart-touching incident, a Chennai-based businessman built a mini Taj Mahal memorial house in the memory of his late mother in Ammaiyappan near Tiruvarur.
