ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • ‘For You, Mom’: Son Builds Taj Mahal-Inspired Memorial in Loving Memory of Late Mother

‘For You, Mom’: Son Builds Taj Mahal-Inspired Memorial in Loving Memory of Late Mother

In a heart-touching incident, a Chennai-based businessman built a mini Taj Mahal memorial house in the memory of his late mother in Ammaiyappan near Tiruvarur.

Published: June 15, 2023 8:39 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

taj mahal memorial
A view of the marble mausoleum resembling the Taj Mahal built at Ammaiyappan in Tiruvarur. | Photo: Twitter

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.