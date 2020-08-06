Leaving the entire nation shocked and saddened, Sushma Swaraj, the much-loved BJP leader, died at Delhi’s AIIMS on August 6, 2019. Swaraj will always be remembered as a leader who held a high-profile portfolio but stayed connected with the common man. She was widely known for helping not only Indians stuck abroad but also many foreign citizens through Twitter, to help arrange medical visa for them. Also Read - Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Foreign Service Institute to be Named After Sushma Swaraj: MEA

Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019. In fact, Swaraj was the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi.

On the eve of the prolific minister’s first death anniversary, BJP leaders, ministers across parties and people alike are fondly remembering her today.

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal and her daughter dedicated heartfelt messages for her:

Dil ki naazuk ragein tootati hain,

Yaad itanaa bhi koi na aaye,

Aaj socha toh aansu bhar aaye… https://t.co/gXVDecg7qT@SushmaSwaraj @BansuriSwaraj pic.twitter.com/WVme8hT5IX — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) August 5, 2020

”Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother!” former minister’s daughter tweeted.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मात्री रूपेण संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः माँ तुम हमेशा मेरे साथ मेरी शक्ती के रूप में हो। हे कृष्ण मेरी माँ का ख्याल रखना! Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother! pic.twitter.com/dFyzNwVr6x — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) August 5, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, said, “.A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us.”

Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary.

A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us. pic.twitter.com/Ex0hSguq9M — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 6, 2020

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her 1st death anniversary. Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/JFj2NZRPA7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 6, 2020

Remembering our great leader, one of the finest orators, our inspiration Hon Sushma Swaraj ji on her first SmrutiDin..

भारतीय जनता पार्टीच्या

ज्येष्ठ नेत्या, ओजस्वी वक्ता

आमचे प्रेरणास्थान

मा. स्व. सुषमा स्वराजजी

यांना प्रथम स्मृतिदिनी विनम्र अभिवादन.. pic.twitter.com/38rWnNIrBy — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 6, 2020

We pay our tribute to Former Union Minister, Padmabhushan #SushmaSwaraj ji on her death anniversary. Her exceptional commitment to the country was admired across party lines.

Her compassion made her a great hope for Indians abroad. pic.twitter.com/kOcBuLzT34 — Youth Congress (@IYC) August 6, 2020

Humble tributes to one of the tallest women leaders in India and much-loved Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. A people’s person, she devoted her entire life to public service. She will always be remembered for her unparalleled contribution towards the nation. pic.twitter.com/4sJBTbkRXN — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 6, 2020

From becoming the youngest minister in the cabinet of the north Indian state of Haryana to becoming the Member of Parliament for seven times, she did everything to be known as the Iron Lady. Remembering Padma Vibhushan Smt #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/cnpS8RBMnO — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 6, 2020

Remembering #SushmaSwaraj ji on her first death anniversary. She was a great orator, dynamic leader and above all a true iron lady of our generation. You will always be missed Ma’am 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GXU4Z1OI3z — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 6, 2020

She was the hope of Indians stranded in various parts of the world. She was the example of woman empowerment. She was the proud daughter of Bharat Mata who exceptionally served the people and country for years. She epitomised Dignity.

My humble tributes to #SushmaSwaraj ji. pic.twitter.com/rMGPioxZ2Q — Dr.Ravina meghnathi (@DrRavina98) August 6, 2020

Heartfelt tribute to one of the most loved leaders Smt. #Sushmaswaraj on her Punyatithi. She taught many of us how to use social media to make this world a better place. pic.twitter.com/RpOukhqQIZ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 6, 2020

My humble tributes to #SushmaSwaraj ji. pic.twitter.com/WlBQoGM9yp — Anshuman Verma (@anshverma18) August 6, 2020

The former Supreme Court lawyer was elected as a Member of Parliament for seven times and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly thrice. In 1977, while Swaraj was only 25 years of age, she became the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana. Notably, she later served as the fifth chief minister of Delhi from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998.