Leaving the entire nation shocked and saddened, Sushma Swaraj, the much-loved BJP leader, died at Delhi’s AIIMS on August 6, 2019. Swaraj will always be remembered as a leader who held a high-profile portfolio but stayed connected with the common man. She was widely known for helping not only Indians stuck abroad but also many foreign citizens through Twitter, to help arrange medical visa for them. Also Read - Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Foreign Service Institute to be Named After Sushma Swaraj: MEA
Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019. In fact, Swaraj was the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi.
On the eve of the prolific minister’s first death anniversary, BJP leaders, ministers across parties and people alike are fondly remembering her today.
Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal and her daughter dedicated heartfelt messages for her:
”Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother!” former minister’s daughter tweeted.
Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, said, “.A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us.”
The former Supreme Court lawyer was elected as a Member of Parliament for seven times and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly thrice. In 1977, while Swaraj was only 25 years of age, she became the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana. Notably, she later served as the fifth chief minister of Delhi from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998.