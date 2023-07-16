Home

Forget AI, This Human Made Crazy 3D Art Will Twist Your Brains: Watch Video

Why don’t you guys give it a try?

Crazy 3D Art: Nowadays, we are surrounded by the phenomenon called artificial intelligence and the numerous experiments conducted with it by influencers, creators, and vloggers who regularly share their content on social media. No doubt they are making waves but nothing beats human intelligence and talent.

One such talent is creating three-dimensional, or 3D content in the form of figures, sketches, designs, animations, and movies. The use of 3D hardly requires any gadgets or equipment, except when the content requires them.

This is what this viral video is showing. You see the video and you will cognize what we are referring to.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “Amazing 3D”.

For many years we have seen artists who specialise in creating 3D drawings, pictures, images, sketches, etc. and there have been numerous 3D movies that have hit the screens.

3D, or three-dimensional, refers to the three spatial dimensions of width, height, and depth and the physical world and everything that is observed in it are three-dimensional. 3D creations have always fascinated us. The experience inside a movie theatre watching a 3D movie where you feel like you are a direct part of the action on the screen.

