Pune: Seems like Pune boy Chirag Falor, who topped this year’s JEE Advanced, isn’t a big fan of any IITs in the country and has instead decided to continue studying at United States’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared: With 100 Percentile, Chirag Falor Bags AIR- 1, Era Sarda Tops Among Girl Candidates | Full List of Toppers Here
As per a PTI report, Falor will skip studying at any IITs in India as he has already secured admission in the MIT, one of the most prestigious tech institutions in the world.
Notably, he secured admission in MIT in March but was pursuing studies online from Pune due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.
Falor said he had prepared for the JEE for four years and did not want to waste his preparations.
“I have secured admission in MIT and I will go ahead with it. The classes have already begun and I am attending them online. I had prepared for four years for these exams so I didn’t want to skip appearing for the exam,” Falor told PTI.
”The JEE was tougher than the exam at MIT. The exam has given me different confidence altogether. I used to attend MIT classes online during the night and then prepare for IIT exams in the day,” he added.
Well, the news brought a lot of mixed reactions on social media. While some wished him luck for his new journey citing various problems in India, others weren’t happy with his decision.
Notably, Falor topped the JEE-Advanced exam by scoring a massive 352 out of 396 and had also scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains.
He said he had planned to go back to the US in January next year.