At a time when the nation is praying for the speedy recovery of the Bachchans after Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19, former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel raked fans’ wrath for his distasteful tweets on not just Big B but also Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar. As the news of the Bachchans and their health dominated the headlines, Patel decided to splash in murky waters with his timing. Also Read - Parth Samthaan Gets COVID-19, Hina Khan Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
Sharing a news agency’s latest update on Amitabh’s health, Patel tweeted, “I hope he’s well and lives to be 100. But it’s true that Amitabh Bachchan represents the worst qualities of Indian middle class opportunism.” Also Read - Madhya Pradesh News: Special Puja For Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan in Ujjain
He added, “Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar are middle class opportunists. They show us that money is not same thing as class.”
As the tweets went viral and got lambasted by netizens, Patel instead of stopping, wrapped it up by further tweeting, “No matter how much money they make, Bachchan, Akshay and Sachin will remain middle class in the worst sense of the phrase. Petty, opportunistic, frog in well mentality and oblivious to larger good. Never liked them. Got autographed Sachin bat. Gave it away.”
Triggered by then, the netizens trolled Patel brutally. While one wrote, “He needs attention. I’ll give it to him”, another commented, “Yeah, Your tweet is reflection of your opportunism!! #Gareeb (sic)”
On another note, the Nanavati hospital authorities have assured that Big B’s condition is “stable” while Jaya and Shweta Nanda Bachchan have tested negative for the virus.