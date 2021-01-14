New Delhi: Former Supercars driver-turned-adult film star Renee Gracie was recently banned from social media platform Twitter and Instagram, reacting to which she said that she feels like the US President Donald Trump whose social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat were banned last week following violent protest at the US Capitol by his supporters. Earlier in the day, Trump also became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, after being charged with “incitement of insurrection”. Also Read - Four Strangers All Named Paul O'Sullivan Forms a Music Band Despite Living in Different Parts of the World

However, in the case of 26-year-old OnlyFans star Renee, she was shut down from both platforms without warning or explanation. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Renee said, "I just woke up and I can't log in. They [Instagram] haven't given me any reason which I think is the hardest thing [to deal with]."

She said, "When I told my Dad I had been banned, he said "you've done a Donald Trump" and I said I'm not inciting violence – make love not war. He (President Trump) is an example of how these social media platforms are starting to take responsibility. The last week has proven that." Renee said that even earlier she had faced troubles with Instagram's community guidelines when her pictures were being deleted, however, this time, the porn star said that she had followed all the rules and abided by the guidelines and despite that she has been banned from the platform. She added that the platform even removed a link to her OnlyFans account recently. On searching her Instagram profile, you will be redirected to a page that says, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

‘I was cautious with the things I was saying in my comments. The photos I was uploading. All that sort of stuff,’ she said.

Renee who boasts of having a huge active following of 750,000 people, said, “It will impact me financially in some areas.”

Stating that she is lucky to have strong following on other social media platforms, Renee said Daily Mail, “The work we’re doing isn’t illegal. If we were drug dealers or something I get it. Our stuff isn’t worse than what companies are uploading with girls in bikinis. It’s a bit crazy to think that it’s that strict. It’s a wild time to be alive.”

Earlier on Tuesday (January 12), she made a different account informing her fans about her back up account and wrote, “Ok so made a back up. Also paying someone crazy money to try get my other one back. Is it even worth it? Maybe I just stay on Twitter and tic tok?”