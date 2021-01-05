New Delhi: Three days after former Indian cricket team’s captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack, all advertisements of Fortune’s Rice Bran cooking oil featuring the cricketer has been halted by Adani Wilmar. However, Wilmar added that the brand to work with the former Indian cricket captain. Also Read - Former India Captain And BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be Discharged From Hospital on Wednesday

The advertisements were stopped after social media users criticised and trolled the advertisement campaign which promoted the brand as one which keeps the heart healthy. The tagline for the campaign read, ‘Dada bole welcome to the 40s’. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative For Covid-19; PM Narendra Modi Wishes BCCI President Speedy Recovery

Earlier on Saturday, Ganguly underwent angioplasty after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital with complaints of chest pain. He is now said to be stable. As per reports, the advertisement featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms and the agency behind the brand is looking into the issue. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Health Update: Woodlands Hospital CEO Says BCCI President Has 2 More Blocks in 2 Arteries

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also tweeted: “Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self-conscious and careful. God bless. #SouravGanguly.”

Another Twitter user with the username ‘@vlp1994I’ tweeted: “I remember Dada doing a commercial of Fortune Oil and talking about heart health and how you need to careful about cholesterol. Get well soon @SGanguly99. Can’t wait to see you enjoy your Bong food once again with the same happiness and guilt free”

According to hospital sources, the former Indian skipper is likely to be released from hospital on Wednesday.