‘Not enough ties to India’: Founder claims US rejected visa application over lack of ties to India | Viral

Swapnil Srivastav, an Indian startup founder, revealed that his US visa request was turned down because officials believed he lacked adequate ties to India.

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Swapnil Srivastav was denied US visa over lack of ties to India. @theswapnilsri/X

Swapnil Srivastav, an Indian startup founder, recently revealed that he was denied a US visa after officials determined he lacked adequate ties to his home country. The entrepreneur, whose sustainable bamboo kidswear company reports $12 million in ARR and employs over 100 people, expressed surprise at the decision in a social media post.

Srivastav explained that his lifelong ties to India, including family and cultural connections, made it hard for him to grasp what additional proof of attachment US authorities expected.

In a post on X, Srivastav expressed surprise at the visa rejection, saying authorities cited “insufficient ties to the home country” despite his role as founder of a Series A startup backed by leading investors and employing over 100 people.

Got denied a US visa today. Reason: “Not enough ties to home country.” I built a Series A company from scratch, employ 100+ people, have backing from top VCs and investors, and serve millions of Indian families through our brand. Apparently, that’s not enough ties. Anyway,… — Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) June 9, 2026

The entrepreneur turned to social media for suggestions, inviting those with similar experiences to share what could be done differently during the next visa attempt.

Srivastav said that despite everything he had built in India, it was apparently not enough to satisfy the visa requirements. Maintaining an optimistic tone, he noted that founders are no strangers to setbacks and said he would reapply after some time, inviting suggestions from people who had successfully navigated a similar situation.

Internet reactions

The post quickly resonated with social media users, with several people recounting similar experiences and others proposing possible solutions to navigate the issue.

Among the responses, one user called the situation unfortunate and recalled a friend being denied a visa despite previously living in the US for four years on an O-1 visa. Another shared that they had been rejected five times before eventually receiving a US visa and wished Srivastav success in his next application.

A third commented, “Have seen this trick working in most of the cases. Book any Event ticket happening in the USA. That should be your purpose of visit. This eliminates a number of questions and make smooth process. As it makes sure once event is done, you’ll fly back to your home country. Eg. Want to experience a FIFA WC match.”