New Delhi: What would you do if you meet someone with the exact same name as yours? Probably, befriend them and have a good laugh about the whole situation? That's what these four strangers named Paul O'Sullivan from different parts of the world did but in a unique way.

While the first Paul O'Sullivan is from Baltimore (US), second Paul is from Manchester (UK), third from Pennsylvania (US) and fourth Paul resides in Rotterdam (Netherlands). All Paul O'Sullivans ended up becoming good friends after they met on Facebook.

The whole scenario began when one night Baltimore Paul who is also a musician began adding musical Paul O'Sullivans on Facebook. Speaking to CBS news, Baltimore Paul said, "One night, I was kind of just indiscriminately adding Paul O'Sullivans on Facebook and a good amount of them accepted my friend request. Eventually, their stuff started showing up in my news feed. And I was like, 'Wait a minute, we're all musicians.' You know, it kind of felt like the universe was daring me to do something with this serendipitous scenario."

Soon, all the Pauls agreed to form a musical group and named it ‘The Paul O’Sullivan Band’ where Manchester Paul is on bass, Pennsylvania Paul is on percussion and Baltimore Paul and Rotterdam Paul are on guitar and vocals.

During the CBS interview with all four Paul O’Sullivans, Manchester Paul said, “In this world, sometimes you think everything’s been done. Particularly with the internet, everything’s been covered, everything’s been done. Well actually, this felt like a first. And it still feels like a first.”

Therefore, in the beginning of 2020, the Pauls put out a single, and when the world went on a lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they realized they had been working remotely together anyway, and decided to use the period to record a whole album.

Check out their video here: