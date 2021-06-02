Frank Kameny Google Doodle: In celebration of the Pride Month, Google Doodle on Wednesday honoured American astronomer, veteran, and gay rights activist Dr. Frank Kameny with a doodle. Kameny, widely hailed as one of the most prominent figures of the United States LGBTQ rights movement, was born in born in Queens, New York, in 1925. Notably, June is celebrated globally as ‘Pride Month’ and the Google doodle features Kameny wearing a colourful garland. Also Read - Google Doodle Thanks All The Healthcare Workers and Scientific Researchers With a Heart Emoji

Google describes Kameny as “on of the most prominent figures of the US LGBTQ rights movement” and thanks him “for courageously paving the way for decades of progress”.

Gifted from a young age, Kameny enrolled at Queens College to study physics at just 15 years old. He also served in the Army throughout World War II in Europe and after leaving the Army, he returned to Queens College and graduated with a baccalaureate in physics in 1948. In 1957, he became an astronomer with the Army Map Service, but lost his job a few months later after the government banned members of the LGBTQ community from federal employment.

In response to his termination, Kameny sued the federal government and in 1961 filed the first gay rights appeal to the US Supreme Court. In 1965, Frank Kameny and 10 others became the first to stage a gay rights protest in front of the White House and later at the Pentagon. Years before the Stonewall Riots, Frank Kameny organized one of the country’s first gay rights advocacy groups.

In early ’70s, he successfully challenged the American Psychiatric Association’s classification of homosexuality as a mental disorder, and in 1975, the Civil Service Commission finally reversed its ban on LGBTQ employees. In 1971, Kameny became the first openly gay candidate for the US Congress when he ran in the District of Columbia’s first election for a non-voting Congressional delegate.

In 2009, over 50 years after his dismissal, Kameny received a formal apology from the US government. In June 2010, Washington D named a stretch of 17th Street NW near Dupont Circle “Frank Kameny Way” in his honour. Kameny died on October 11, 2011 in Washington D.C at the age of 86.