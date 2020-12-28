Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been an increase in cyber fraud cases across the world, with scammers devising new ways to dupe gullible people, especially the elderly. In one such recent case, a 58-year-old Bengaluru woman lost Rs 50,000 while ordering a meal through an advertisement she saw on Facebook. Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! State Bank of India Cautions Against Online Fraud | Check Details

As per Indian Express, the incident happened when Savita Sharma, a resident of Yelachenahalli in South Bengaluru, saw a Facebook advertisement that promised two thali meals if she buys one meal priced at Rs 250. When she called up the number in the advertisement, the person answering the call said she would need to pay an advance of Rs 10 to book the order. He further said that the remaining amount can be paid to the delivery person when they arrive with the food.

After that, she was sent a link on her mobile phone to fill up a form, which also asked her bank account details. She ended up sharing her debit card details and PIN number and in just a few minutes, Rs 49,996 was withdrawn from her account. She immediately called the same number, only to find it switched off.

After the incident, Sharma filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police station and the cops are currently investigating the case.