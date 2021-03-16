Bhubaneswar: With the significant rise in the use of digital systems over the years, there has been a rapid increase in cyber frauds around the world. In one such case, a youth in Bhubaneswar was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh while trying to sell his cow on an online marketplace. The incident happened last week, when Debasish Sahoo, put up an advertisement on the digital marketplace, Krishify (Kisan app) to sell his cow. Also Read - Kejriwal's Daughter Duped of Rs 34,000 on E-Commerce Site, Here Are 5 Tips to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

Soon after, he got a call from a person who identified himself as Manjit, and told Debasish that he is an army officer. He showed interest to purchase the cow and the deal was finalised at Rs 20,000. The caller said that since he is an Indian Army Officer he cannot use PhonePe to transfer the money and informed Sahoo that he would get the money if he scans a QR code. The fraudster then sent QR scan code five times to the number of Sahoo and Rs 1 lakh was debited from his bank account in five separate transactions.

“Initially, the caller sent a QR scan code for Rs 5. When I scanned the code on my smartphone, Rs 5 was credited to my account,” the complainant said. After building trust, the caller then sent another scan code for Rs 20,000 to the phone of Sahoo.

“As I scanned the code in my phone, Rs 20,000 was debited from my bank account. Surprised with the debit, I told the caller about the debit of my money. The caller maintained that the amount might have debited due to a technical glitch and asked me to scan the code again. In a similar manner, I lost a total of Rs 1 lakh from the account,” the complainant said.

After being duped by the cyber criminal, Debasish lodged a complaint at Bharatpur Police Station. He also appealed the people not to fall prey to the online fraudsters, in a video message.

(With IANS inputs)