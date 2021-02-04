WhatsApp has become a common ground for fraudsters to prey upon. In a fresh concern for WhatsApp users, a new message offering free gifts to users has been doing rounds on the social messaging platform lately. Also Read - Do You Also Check Your Social Media As Soon As You Get Up? Don't Worry, You Aren't Alone!

As per a Gadgets Now report, the message purportedly says that DMart is celebrating its 20th anniversary. And as part of the celebration, the company is allegedly giving free gifts to customers. The message also has a link to a fake website.

Clicking on the link opens a webpage asking users to spin a wheel to win an exclusive prize. "Only one gift allowed per IP", it says to fool citizens of its genuity. As a user spins this gift prize wheel, he/she is asked to follow on-screen instructions to claim their reward. It asks the person to share the alleged 'free gift' contest with other friends in order to claim the prize.

“Share with 5 groups / 20 friends on Whatsapp”, the page reads. An user must keep sharing until the Blue bar on the screen is full.

Once it is done, they are asked to click on Continue to claim the gift card.

Readers are warned that this is a totally fake and fraudulent method to trick citizens into online scams. No company — big or small — is ever likely to run such schemes or offer free gifts to its customers.

It is always advisable to avoid such messages and not indulge in the practice of forwarding them to your WhatsApp contacts. Sharing them will expose people in your contact to similar risks and scams online.